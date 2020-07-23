Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lessened its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 3.9% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. NewFocus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 207.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $376,000. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 40,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,246,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter.

VUG stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $215.75. 24,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,320,719. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.10. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $133.57 and a 12 month high of $217.72.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

