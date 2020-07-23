Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Purchased by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 98.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,965 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $5,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 6,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

VHT traded down $0.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $204.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,708. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.74. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $138.11 and a twelve month high of $205.71.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.