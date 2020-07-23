Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Lincoln Capital Corp

Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,041,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,267,000 after buying an additional 40,504 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 14,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 12,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $171.80. 13,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,772. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.00 and a 200 day moving average of $160.50. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $110.05 and a 1-year high of $186.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

