Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stock Holdings Lessened by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 67.2% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $47,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,454.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.97. 200,332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,505,869. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.70. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.58 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.