Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Purchased by Day & Ennis LLC

Day & Ennis LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,859 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 5.0% of Day & Ennis LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $10,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 107.4% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,524,020. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $83.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.06.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

