Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Holdings Decreased by Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC

Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 109.3% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 413.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 102.9% in the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000.

VTI stock traded down $2.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $163.30. The company had a trading volume of 176,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,809,536. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.31. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

