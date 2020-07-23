Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Acquired by Brightworth

Brightworth grew its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Brightworth’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 305,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,804,000 after acquiring an additional 58,396 shares during the last quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Waste Management by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 79,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.95, for a total value of $33,689.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,485,072.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $108.55. 42,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,038,916. The company has a market cap of $45.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.34 and a twelve month high of $126.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.63 and a 200-day moving average of $107.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $132.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.79.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

