WESPAC Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,820 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.Com during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.Com during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.Com during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of JD.Com by 34.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JD.Com during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 42.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of JD.Com from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of JD.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of JD.Com from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of JD.Com from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of JD.Com from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.61.

JD traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.39. 303,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,098,854. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.08. The company has a market cap of $90.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.27, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.98. JD.Com Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.77 and a fifty-two week high of $69.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The information services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $20.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. JD.Com had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 8.19%. On average, research analysts predict that JD.Com Inc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.Com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

