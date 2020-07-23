WESPAC Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Iron Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 20,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000.

NASDAQ:ISTB traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,395. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.53 and a fifty-two week high of $51.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.85.

