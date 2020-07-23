WESPAC Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 83,518 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,000. Williams Companies makes up about 1.8% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 167.3% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research raised shares of Williams Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.31.

Shares of Williams Companies stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.32. 224,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,277,764. The stock has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.92, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.09. Williams Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $27.80.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.62%.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

