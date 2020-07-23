WESPAC Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,774,000. Arthur J Gallagher & Co comprises about 2.0% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.4% during the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 324,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,464,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the first quarter worth about $1,499,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 1.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 284,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,206,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 7.4% during the first quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 10,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total value of $97,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,178 shares in the company, valued at $4,719,998.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $101.00) on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.64.

NYSE AJG traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $104.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,809. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.27 and a 200 day moving average of $93.09. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a twelve month low of $65.09 and a twelve month high of $109.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

