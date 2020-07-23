WESPAC Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,878 Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,482,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,610,520,000 after buying an additional 192,425 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,905,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,285,000 after buying an additional 440,941 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 314.9% in the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,016,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $856,461,000 after buying an additional 6,843,044 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Fiserv by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,745,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $895,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $577,518,000. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In other Fiserv news, Director Alison Davis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total value of $398,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,870.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total value of $3,024,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 304,637 shares in the company, valued at $30,716,548.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 407,996 shares of company stock worth $42,682,859 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FISV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $137.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.52.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $102.63. The stock had a trading volume of 99,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,847,281. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.30. The company has a market capitalization of $68.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.39, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fiserv Inc has a 1-year low of $73.50 and a 1-year high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 8.51%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Further Reading: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.