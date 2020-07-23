WESPAC Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 670 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 670 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 10,206 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 63,815 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $15,016,000 after buying an additional 32,725 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $579,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 220,771 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $51,948,000 after buying an additional 6,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $1,048,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $11.23 on Thursday, hitting $406.32. 237,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,284,005. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $381.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $300.46. The company has a market cap of $250.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $147.39 and a 1-year high of $431.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.97, for a total transaction of $393,437.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,834,748.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.27, for a total transaction of $230,383.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,918,556.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 24 shares of company stock worth $7,836 and have sold 250,738 shares worth $93,670,532. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $327.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $360.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.89.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

