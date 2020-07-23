WESPAC Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

WESPAC Advisors LLC decreased its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 27.0% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 5.2% during the first quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 20.2% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Network increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 5.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Network now owns 2,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

WM stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $108.55. 42,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,038,916. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.34 and a 52-week high of $126.79. The stock has a market cap of $45.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.63 and its 200 day moving average is $107.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $132.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $132.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.79.

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total value of $33,664.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,799,728.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

