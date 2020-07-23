WESPAC Advisors LLC Has $456,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the second quarter worth $45,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the first quarter worth $104,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the first quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the first quarter worth $162,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA QUS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $93.02. 5,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,233. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.07. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 12 month low of $64.57 and a 12 month high of $99.41.

See Also: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.