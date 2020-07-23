WESPAC Advisors LLC Invests $206,000 in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 11.6% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 5.2% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 43.5% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 110,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,761,000 after buying an additional 33,558 shares in the last quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at $5,265,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research stock traded down $4.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $357.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,826. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $181.38 and a 52 week high of $363.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $316.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.64. The stock has a market cap of $52.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.35.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98. Lam Research had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 15.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LRCX. Nomura raised their price target on Lam Research from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Lam Research from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Lam Research from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.15.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 10,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total transaction of $3,676,617.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 12,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total value of $4,046,397.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,376 shares of company stock worth $19,055,754. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

