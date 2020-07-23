WESPAC Advisors LLC Invests $233,000 in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.7% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,798,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $489,190,000 after buying an additional 26,504 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Synopsys by 14.2% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,358,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $432,606,000 after acquiring an additional 418,237 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Synopsys by 22.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,003,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $386,809,000 after acquiring an additional 545,577 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $384,483,000 after acquiring an additional 91,215 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Synopsys by 31.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,670,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $343,914,000 after acquiring an additional 643,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNPS traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $199.73. The stock had a trading volume of 10,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,093. The company’s fifty day moving average is $191.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.90 and a 52 week high of $204.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.18.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $861.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.52 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 19th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Logan sold 32,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.54, for a total transaction of $5,493,096.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,807,188.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 5,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total transaction of $948,995.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 197,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,590,235.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,755 shares of company stock worth $20,153,822. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.50.

Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

