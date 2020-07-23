WESPAC Advisors LLC Invests $282,000 in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 953 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 278 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,672 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.09, for a total transaction of $5,167,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,399 shares in the company, valued at $6,717,618.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.10, for a total value of $98,100.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. BidaskClub downgraded Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Guggenheim reiterated a “” rating and set a $320.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Intuit from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Cfra lowered Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Intuit from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.00.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $3.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $293.08. 27,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,186,333. The company has a market cap of $76.69 billion, a PE ratio of 58.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.04. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $187.68 and a one year high of $314.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $292.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 37.99%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

