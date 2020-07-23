WESPAC Advisors LLC Invests $768,000 in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 440.0% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 2,740.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 46.2% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:IGV traded down $5.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $289.21. 704,024 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.69 and a fifty-two week high of $183.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.83.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

