WESPAC Advisors LLC Invests $932,000 in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN)

WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 93,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $932,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FHN. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 34,619 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,162,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 37,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 661,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,953,000 after buying an additional 11,457 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other First Horizon National news, Director Wendy P. Davidson acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.51 per share, for a total transaction of $28,530.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,138.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Horizon National stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.74. 264,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,879,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.60. First Horizon National Corp has a 12-month low of $6.27 and a 12-month high of $17.42.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). First Horizon National had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $511.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that First Horizon National Corp will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.14%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised First Horizon National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stephens raised First Horizon National from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on First Horizon National from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on First Horizon National from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on First Horizon National from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.64.

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

