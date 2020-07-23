WESPAC Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 218.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,771,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,027,000 after purchasing an additional 10,129,671 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $289,425,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $228,803,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $160,969,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $127,262,000.

Shares of IVW stock traded down $2.95 on Thursday, hitting $218.03. The stock had a trading volume of 35,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,751. The business has a 50 day moving average of $208.77 and a 200 day moving average of $193.16. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $140.84 and a 12-month high of $222.32.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

