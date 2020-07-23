WESPAC Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,089 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 18.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 421,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $153,846,000 after purchasing an additional 66,316 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $200,000. Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.5% during the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 3,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.4% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 3,017 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 203.4% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after buying an additional 6,799 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

LMT traded down $2.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $391.53. 49,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,491,122. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $372.48 and its 200 day moving average is $383.35. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $266.11 and a 12 month high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.19 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.74%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $371.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.28.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

