WESPAC Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $306,722,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 218.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 786,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $295,223,000 after buying an additional 539,224 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,597,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,221,664,000 after buying an additional 459,001 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 406.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 194,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,198,000 after buying an additional 156,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,332,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,128,658,000 after purchasing an additional 125,777 shares in the last quarter. 68.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.37, for a total value of $52,037.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,054,824.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.58, for a total transaction of $253,203.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,790,965.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 210,682 shares of company stock worth $122,400,319. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REGN traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $639.71. 10,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market cap of $70.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.58. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $271.37 and a 52-week high of $664.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $618.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $504.44.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.13 by $0.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on REGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $375.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $624.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $557.00 to $549.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $455.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $568.50.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

