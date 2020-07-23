WESPAC Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the first quarter worth about $2,211,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Centene by 64.0% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 54,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 21,272 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Centene by 45.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,458,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,058,000 after acquiring an additional 7,617,774 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Centene by 7.3% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Centene by 41.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 135,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,078,000 after purchasing an additional 40,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John R. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $96,195.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,983 shares of company stock valued at $14,041,261 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CNC traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,104,284. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.24. Centene Corp has a 52 week low of $41.62 and a 52 week high of $74.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $39.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.73.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.13). Centene had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $26.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Centene Corp will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

