WESPAC Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27.5% during the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Randolph Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $17,497,000. Anderson Fisher LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 94.6% during the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Elm Partners Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 41.0% during the second quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 60,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,876,000 after purchasing an additional 17,720 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB traded up $0.69 on Thursday, reaching $152.93. 19,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,264,508. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.05. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.51 and a fifty-two week high of $170.84.

