WESPAC Advisors LLC Sells 271 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

WESPAC Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises 2.6% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. WESPAC Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 204.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.41. 8,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,451. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $45.38 and a 52-week high of $58.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.80 and a 200-day moving average of $53.43.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. This is a positive change from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

