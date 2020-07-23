WESPAC Advisors LLC Sells 5,004 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

WESPAC Advisors LLC reduced its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,004 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 54.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,436,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,151 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 91.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,314,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,995 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 61.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,564,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,096,000 after purchasing an additional 594,368 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 32.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 811,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,038,000 after purchasing an additional 197,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 25.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 765,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,624,000 after purchasing an additional 157,475 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.40. 7,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,369. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a one year low of $21.33 and a one year high of $36.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.