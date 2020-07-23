WESPAC Advisors LLC Sells 726 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

WESPAC Advisors LLC decreased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSJL. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2,163.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,310,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,535 shares during the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,057,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $16,623,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,517,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,606,000 after buying an additional 509,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $11,772,000.

NYSEARCA BSJL traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $23.06. 6,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,947. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.20. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.81 and a 1-year high of $24.87.

