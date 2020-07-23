WESPAC Advisors LLC Takes $1.04 Million Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 46,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,813,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 65.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FLO traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.62. 11,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 795,969. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 52.62 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.42 and a 52 week high of $25.08.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLO has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Flowers Foods from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Flowers Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

Flowers Foods Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

