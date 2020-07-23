WESPAC Advisors LLC Takes $1.44 Million Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,000. NextEra Energy accounts for 1.6% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 113.2% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $282.12. 80,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,951,301. The company has a market capitalization of $137.94 billion, a PE ratio of 38.99, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.21. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $174.80 and a 12-month high of $283.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 7,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $1,744,764.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,556 shares in the company, valued at $10,048,748.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 70,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,113,284.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,924 shares of company stock worth $23,482,188 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.46.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

