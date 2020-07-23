WESPAC Advisors LLC Takes $566,000 Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 17,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in ONEOK by 445.4% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in ONEOK by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OKE traded down $0.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,067,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.30. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $78.48.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. ONEOK had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.99%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.82%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OKE shares. UBS Group increased their target price on ONEOK from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ONEOK from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.24.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

