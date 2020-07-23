WESPAC Advisors LLC Takes Position in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,000. AmerisourceBergen comprises approximately 1.3% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABC. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter worth $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 910.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 216.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 19,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $1,936,661.40. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 3,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $277,670.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,604,108.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,104 shares of company stock valued at $7,807,782. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

ABC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $108.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine downgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.30.

ABC stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $104.59. 10,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,112,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.16. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 12 month low of $72.06 and a 12 month high of $105.08.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $47.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.90 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 0.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

