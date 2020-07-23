WESPAC Advisors LLC Takes Position in Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd, Inc (NYSE:PSF)

WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd, Inc (NYSE:PSF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 50,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,000. Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd comprises about 1.4% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSF. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd by 467.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd by 15.9% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $451,000.

PSF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,405. Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd, Inc has a 52 week low of $11.22 and a 52 week high of $32.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.44.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.64%.

About Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

