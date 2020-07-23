WESPAC Advisors LLC Takes Position in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,020 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LULU. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,685,064 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,267,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389,604 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth $278,952,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,231,289 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $233,389,000 after acquiring an additional 617,015 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 781,947 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $150,529,000 after acquiring an additional 304,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 739,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $140,090,000 after acquiring an additional 264,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded down $4.34 on Thursday, reaching $322.38. The company had a trading volume of 136,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,189. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a twelve month low of $128.85 and a twelve month high of $330.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $308.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $651.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LULU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 12th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $365.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.84.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 89,455 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.58, for a total value of $20,000,348.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at $861,230.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 368 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total value of $114,933.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,926,223.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,290 shares of company stock valued at $23,034,370 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

