WESPAC Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

WESPAC Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $3.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $212.69. 30,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,316,149. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $133.57 and a one year high of $217.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $203.62 and its 200 day moving average is $185.27.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

