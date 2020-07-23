Weybosset Research & Management LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,950 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 90.5% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.38. 65,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,213,786. The firm has a market cap of $121.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $188.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Several research firms have commented on UNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $193.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.04.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total value of $855,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,477,548.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $774,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,730,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

