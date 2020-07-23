Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) is Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,825 shares during the quarter. Weyerhaeuser accounts for approximately 3.4% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $6,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,446,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth $56,873,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth $48,772,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1,392.5% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,802,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 30.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,099,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364,842 shares in the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WY shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

WY stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.31. 127,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,651,589. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 55.38 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.43. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $31.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

