Xander Resources (CVE:XND) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.44

Xander Resources Inc (CVE:XND)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.44, with a volume of 117900 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42. The company has a market capitalization of $851,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.36.

In other Xander Resources news, Director Marsha Panar sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.21, for a total transaction of C$30,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 584,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$119,734.56.

Xander Resources Inc, a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

