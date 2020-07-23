Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Trading 0.9% Higher

Shares of Xtant Medical Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.19 and last traded at $1.16, 6,915 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 326,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical device company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.78 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xtant Medical stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Xtant Medical Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 69,259 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.52% of Xtant Medical as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets regenerative medicine products and medical devices for orthopedic and neurological surgeons in the United States and internationally. Its biomaterial products include OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSponge SC that fills bony defects in the subchondral region of joints; OsteoSelect DBM Putty for osteoinductive bone growth; OsteoSelect PLUS DMB Putty for use as a bone void filler and bone graft substitute in the pelvis, extremities, and posterolateral spine; and OsteoWrap that wraps around non-union fractures to assist with fusion, as well as used in conjunction with a hardware plate system.

