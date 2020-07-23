YEE Hits 24-Hour Volume of $6.66 Million (YEE)

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. YEE has a market capitalization of $2.39 million and approximately $6.66 million worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, YEE has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar. One YEE token can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges including DEx.top, CoinTiger, ABCC and Huobi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001528 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00045310 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $545.18 or 0.05681547 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002924 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00057499 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00016632 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00031337 BTC.

About YEE

YEE (CRYPTO:YEE) is a token. It launched on January 9th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . YEE’s official website is www.yeefoundation.com

Buying and Selling YEE

YEE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, DEx.top, Huobi, ABCC, FCoin, DigiFinex and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

