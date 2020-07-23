Your Advocates Ltd. LLP Grows Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $427,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $373,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 76,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $13,776,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 67,881 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,272,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP traded down $5.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $173.72. The company had a trading volume of 127,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,181,251. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $105.08 and a 1 year high of $188.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $774,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,730,784. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total value of $855,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,477,548.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $144.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.04.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

