Your Advocates Ltd. LLP Has $122,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 6,575.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.1% of Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,021,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $151.61. The company had a trading volume of 413,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,508. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.05. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $95.51 and a 52-week high of $170.84.

Featured Article: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.