Your Advocates Ltd. LLP Lowers Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,776 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $668,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 161,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,396,000 after acquiring an additional 9,479 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,407,029. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $52.05 and a 52 week high of $81.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.02.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

See Also: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.