Your Advocates Ltd. LLP Purchases 454,074 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 250.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 635,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 454,074 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP owned about 1.11% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,033,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,336,000 after acquiring an additional 149,560 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,105,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 47.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 505,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,696,000 after buying an additional 163,487 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 386,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,713,000 after buying an additional 5,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,349,000.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,472. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $54.61 and a 52 week high of $59.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.68.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.