Your Advocates Ltd. LLP Reduces Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 40.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,501 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPDW. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,604,218. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.15 and a 200-day moving average of $27.54. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $20.27 and a twelve month high of $31.78.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

