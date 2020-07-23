Your Advocates Ltd. LLP Reduces Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP trimmed its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 110,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 217,888 shares during the quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 37.1% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDA traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.15. 4,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 919,427. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.53. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $21.80 and a 52 week high of $40.88.

