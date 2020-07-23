Your Advocates Ltd. LLP Sells 1,636 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP trimmed its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,636 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF accounts for 0.1% of Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 317,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,371,000 after purchasing an additional 48,901 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 52.8% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 46,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 16,132 shares during the last quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 295,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,855,000 after purchasing an additional 12,941 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 411,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,420,000 after buying an additional 7,987 shares during the period. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 65.6% during the first quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 48,572 shares during the period.

SPSM stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.65. The company had a trading volume of 49,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,599. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.78.

