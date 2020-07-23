Your Advocates Ltd. LLP Sells 2,771 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,771 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Brightworth raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 62.0% during the second quarter. Brightworth now owns 60,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after buying an additional 23,137 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $445,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHM traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.38. 7,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,134. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.15. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $34.87 and a 1-year high of $62.40.

