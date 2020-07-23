Your Advocates Ltd. LLP Sells 4,150 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 65.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,150 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.1% of Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 19.6% during the second quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 94,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 15,445 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 1,453,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,379,000 after purchasing an additional 53,302 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 46,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Truefg LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 28,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $228,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,092,994. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $25.62 and a 52 week high of $39.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.40.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

