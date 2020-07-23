Your Advocates Ltd. LLP Sells 94,455 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP trimmed its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,455 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 0.1% of Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $17,154,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6,354.5% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,478,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,733,000 after buying an additional 2,439,670 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1,903.6% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 573,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,532,000 after acquiring an additional 544,602 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 932,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,030,000 after acquiring an additional 448,520 shares during the period. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $22,738,000.

SCHA stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.83. 354,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 932,099. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.30. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $77.74.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

